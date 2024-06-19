Sabrina Carpenter goes pantsless in icy white blazer at Paris Fashion week

Paris, France - Sabrina Carpenter just can't seem to stay away from Paris and was back in The City of Light on Tuesday for fashion week.

For those of you who thought we were kidding when we wrote that there's a no-pants trend on the (low) rise – need we give provide further proof?

The Nonsense singer added a splash of milk to her wardrobe with a white oversized double-breasted blazer for fashion house Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 menswear show at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Sab showed off the sleek blazer-turned-minidress on the brand's "blue carpet" with a vintage-style jeweled lapel pin, a matching white Louis Vuitton bag, white pointed-toe heels, and a "marque L. Vuitton déposée" tie (English translation: "trademark L. Vuitton").

Her hair was in its now-iconic blowout, as per usual.

Sabrina Carpenter is steadily making her way up the ranks of pop stardom after opening for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and nabbing a few runaway hits with Espresso and Please Please Please.

