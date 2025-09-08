Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans community with 2025 MTV VMAs performance

Elmont, New York - Sabrina Carpenter brought the house down with her 2025 MTV VMAs performance, which incorporated some poignant protest advocating for the trans community.

The 26-year-old singer, fresh off the debut of Man's Best Friend, hit the stage on Sunday night to perform the album's second single, Tears.

Sabrina paid homage to the record's disco-inspired sounds with a shimmering fringe look as she belted out the song with a group of drag queens dancing behind her.

She then stripped down to a fringe bustier with black microshorts and tights for the final stretch, with rain pouring down on stage.

Throughout the number, the drag queens held up various signs advocating for trans Americans, including one reading "In Trans We Trust" and another that said simply, "Protect Trans Rights."

The performance echoed the Tears music video, which premiered alongside the album on August 29 and featured Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo leading a group of drag queens.

Sabrina's spotlight on the trans community comes amid increasing attacks by the Trump administration, including attempts to ban trans Americans from the military and to restrict gender-affirming care.