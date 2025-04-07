Sabrina Carpenter brings pop princess vibes to Fortnite with festival surprise!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is letting gamers in on a (short n') sweet treat with new playable skins, music packs, and more for the latest Fortnite Festival !

The Grammy winner will become an exclusive part of the online video game Fortnite on Tuesday, April 8.

Sabrina's involvement in the game has been long suspected, as pictures of collectible Fortnite items related to the Espresso singer were previously leaked.

But now it's official – per a blog post on the Fortnite website, Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Fortnite Festival Season Eight.

She follows previous music A-listers who have been immortalized in the game, such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.

Fortnite Festival is a game mode similar to the game Rock Band in which up to four players can perform together.

Purchasing the game's Season Eight Music Pass will grant users access to Sabrina Carpenter content, like fully playable Jam Tracks of Nonsense and Juno, as well as the ability to play the game as the pop princess herself.

Now, Sabrina has spoken out on the collab and why she wanted to do it!