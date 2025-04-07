Sabrina Carpenter brings pop princess vibes to Fortnite with festival surprise!
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is letting gamers in on a (short n') sweet treat with new playable skins, music packs, and more for the latest Fortnite Festival!
The Grammy winner will become an exclusive part of the online video game Fortnite on Tuesday, April 8.
Sabrina's involvement in the game has been long suspected, as pictures of collectible Fortnite items related to the Espresso singer were previously leaked.
But now it's official – per a blog post on the Fortnite website, Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Fortnite Festival Season Eight.
She follows previous music A-listers who have been immortalized in the game, such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.
Fortnite Festival is a game mode similar to the game Rock Band in which up to four players can perform together.
Purchasing the game's Season Eight Music Pass will grant users access to Sabrina Carpenter content, like fully playable Jam Tracks of Nonsense and Juno, as well as the ability to play the game as the pop princess herself.
Now, Sabrina has spoken out on the collab and why she wanted to do it!
Sabrina Carpenter gushes about new Fortnite collab
The Feather artist said in a statement to Rolling Stone that, while she hadn't played Fortnite before the collaboration, she couldn't say no to such an exciting opportunity for her fans.
"I've always found it exciting for fans to be able to interact and engage with music through different art forms and to interact in a way that's genuinely fun," she said.
"So, for the fans that haven't been able to come to the tour, or to any new fans, this is such a special way to still be a part of Short n' Sweet world."
When asked about her dream Fortnite skin, she said she'd choose Dolly Parton: "She's an icon."
"My avatar is for sure height appropriate," the infamously five-foot-tall Sabrina joked. "Fortnite characters are all around six foot three, which is actually how tall I am in real life, too."
Cover photo: Collage: Epic Games