Is Sabrina Carpenter wearing a wig during her Short n' Sweet Tour?

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter has acknowledged the online chatter surrounding her hair on her Short n' Sweet tour with a playful move.

Sabrina Carpenter laughed off rumors online suggesting she wears a wig during her Short n' Sweet Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

Fans have been wondering if Sabs' voluminous blonde locks are real or a wig for her new tour.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer responded to the allegations by reposting a funny video from actor Megan Stalter, known for her work on HBO's Hacks.



The caption reads, "Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter's hair piece," per PEOPLE.

In the video, Megan jokingly mocks the online discourse around the rumors by reenacting a conversation over whether it's a wig or hairpiece.

The speculation began shortly after Sabrina kicked the tour off on September 23, with many fans theorizing extensions of a "falle," a half-wig that starts behind the bangs.



But what's the truth behind it all?