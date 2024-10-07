Is Sabrina Carpenter wearing a wig during her Short n' Sweet Tour?
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter has acknowledged the online chatter surrounding her hair on her Short n' Sweet tour with a playful move.
Fans have been wondering if Sabs' voluminous blonde locks are real or a wig for her new tour.
On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer responded to the allegations by reposting a funny video from actor Megan Stalter, known for her work on HBO's Hacks.
The caption reads, "Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter's hair piece," per PEOPLE.
In the video, Megan jokingly mocks the online discourse around the rumors by reenacting a conversation over whether it's a wig or hairpiece.
The speculation began shortly after Sabrina kicked the tour off on September 23, with many fans theorizing extensions of a "falle," a half-wig that starts behind the bangs.
But what's the truth behind it all?
Sabrina Carpenter laughs off wig rumors
The speculation gained a ton of traction on TikTok, with a video questioning, "Is Sabrina Carpenter wearing a wig?" garnering over 2 million views.
The clip featured the Taste singer bouncing her hair as she sang her hit song Good Graces, further ramping up the rumors.
"Prob to protect her hair from all the heat from curling it pretty smart," one fan suggested.
While the mystery of her hair continues, one thing's for sure: she isn't taking the rumors too seriously.
She also recently shut down a TikTok comment suggesting she doesn't sing live, stating, "I sing live at every show 100%."
Sabrina will continue her Short n' Sweet Tour with a stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, followed by a performance in Montreal, Canada, on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter