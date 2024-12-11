Sabrina Carpenter channels The Nanny with chic leopard-print 'fit!
New York, New York - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter channeled her inner Fran Fine during a fashionable outing in New York City, and fans can't get enough of the vintage 'fit!
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old rising star turned heads with her show-stopping look while going to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Sabrina rocked a vintage Lillie Rubin black set, complete with leopard-print fur accents, which fans of The Nanny instantly recognized, per Page Six.
The Espresso artist's outfit was a near replica of Fran Drescher's signature look from the 1993 show's pilot episode, but with a modern twist!
Sabs elevated the look with ultra-high platform heels, sheer tights, and sparkling jewelry.
To top it off, she even carried a briefcase-shaped bag, echoing The Nanny's iconic accessory in the show.
Here's what fans are saying about the unforgettable fashion moment!
Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's Fran Fine-inspired look
Without hesitation, fans flocked to social media to discuss their opinions on the trendy look.
One fan wrote on X, "Sabrina in her Fran Fine era is everything to me."
"SHE KNOWS HER DIVAS," another said.
A third fan said, "If there is someone who can wear all of Fran's outfits, that's Sabrina. I can see her wearing them all! There are some looks that are crazy! Get the whole closet, girl!"
The Grammy-nominated artist simialrly paid tribute to Fran Fine's fashion during the 2024 MTV VMAs with a Bob Mackie gown worn by both Fran and Madonna in the early '90s.
Despite her recent split from actor Barry Keoghan, one thing is clear: Sabrina Carpenter is fully in her fashion era, and she's absolutely slaying every look!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Everett Collection