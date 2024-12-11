Sabrina Carpenter channels The Nanny with chic leopard-print 'fit!

New York, New York - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter channeled her inner Fran Fine during a fashionable outing in New York City, and fans can't get enough of the vintage 'fit!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) turned heads in a stunning vintage leopard-print ensemble, channeling her inner Fran Fine. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Everett Collection

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old rising star turned heads with her show-stopping look while going to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sabrina rocked a vintage Lillie Rubin black set, complete with leopard-print fur accents, which fans of The Nanny instantly recognized, per Page Six.

The Espresso artist's outfit was a near replica of Fran Drescher's signature look from the 1993 show's pilot episode, but with a modern twist!

Sabs elevated the look with ultra-high platform heels, sheer tights, and sparkling jewelry.

To top it off, she even carried a briefcase-shaped bag, echoing The Nanny's iconic accessory in the show.

Here's what fans are saying about the unforgettable fashion moment!