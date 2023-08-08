Noah Schnapp reveals how he came out to Millie Bobby Brown
Los Angeles, California - In a new interview, Noah Schnapp recalled the hilarious way he came out to his long-time friend and Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown.
The 18-year-old, who stars as Will Byers on the hit Netflix series, publicly came out as gay via TikTok in January.
Speaking with Variety, Schnapp dished on how he went about telling his 19-year-old co-star - and off-screen best friend - before making it public.
"I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard,” he told the outlet.
"So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City, and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.'"
It seems that his BFF had already known, as he recalled her saying, "Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!"
Elsewhere in the interview, Schnapp dished on how his Stranger Things character, who was confirmed to be gay in season 4, helped him overcome his fears about coming out publicly.
Noah Schnapp credits Stranger Things storyline for helping him come out as gay
Schnapp admitted he was worried about revealing his sexuality, even saying that he and his mom had researched other out actors for confirmation that his career could still thrive afterward.
"In the end, I decided that if I was only out to my close circle, I would still feel like I'm hiding something," he said. "The only way to truly feel myself is to tell everyone."
The Netflix star also credited his Stranger Things storyline for giving him the courage to come out himself.
"It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like, 'Oh, Will's gay! Hooray!'" Schnapp said. "There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, if he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?"
Brown and Schnapp are set to reunite for one last ride with the Hawkins gang in Stranger Things season 5, but production remains on hold amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Series co-creator Ross Duffer teased Will's vital role in the concluding season, telling Variety, "This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/noahschnapp