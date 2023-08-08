Noah Schnapp reveals how he came out to Millie Bobby Brown

Los Angeles, California - In a new interview, Noah Schnapp recalled the hilarious way he came out to his long-time friend and Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown .

Noah Schnapp revealed he came out as gay to his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown over FaceTime. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/noahschnapp

The 18-year-old, who stars as Will Byers on the hit Netflix series, publicly came out as gay via TikTok in January.

Speaking with Variety, Schnapp dished on how he went about telling his 19-year-old co-star - and off-screen best friend - before making it public.

"I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard,” he told the outlet.

"So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City, and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.'"

It seems that his BFF had already known, as he recalled her saying, "Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Schnapp dished on how his Stranger Things character, who was confirmed to be gay in season 4, helped him overcome his fears about coming out publicly.