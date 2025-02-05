Sabrina Carpenter has five tiny hidden tattoos – what are they?

A series of social media posts from Sabrina Carpenter has revealed a number of minor tattoos that have otherwise gone relatively unnoticed over the years.

Los Angeles, California - A collection of past social media posts from Sabrina Carpenter has revealed that the pop star has an eclectic selection of small, somewhat hidden tattoos.

A deep dive into Sabrina Carpenter's social media snaps has revealed that the Espresso singer has a selection of at least five tattoos. While most would expect the quirky singer, who released her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet to rapid praise in August last year, would take a similar approach to her body art. The reality, however, seems to be quite different. Instead, Carpenter has a collection of tiny and touching tattoo tributes to various eras and people in her life, each relatively obscure and concealed.

What tattoos does Sabrina Carpenter have?

Many believe that a tattoo she received in December 2020, which purely says "lucky" on her neck, was the first that she ever got – and it's a sweet tribute to her childhood teddy bear. An inking of butterfly wings on her ribs commemorates the bond she has with her sister, while a small heart behind her left ear is a little more cryptic, but could just be a cute decorative piece. Carpenter's latest inking speaks for itself - "Short n' Sweet" tattooed onto her right shoulder blade. Speaking to Variety in 2023, Carpenter hinted at some of the meaning behind her "at last" tattoo, located on her left shoulder, revealing that it may have something to do with her mom. "Something that my mom always said to me as a little girl that really annoyed me was that I am the tortoise," she said, referencing a fable in which the tortoise eventually beats the hare by being slow and steady.