Sabrina Carpenter is unrecognizable in Marilyn Monroe-inspired shoot

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter 's latest magazine photoshoot is dropping jaws everywhere, and it has everything to do with her uncanny resemblance to icon Marilyn Monroe.

Sabrina Carpenter's latest magazine photoshoot is dropping jaws all over, and it has everything to do with her uncanny resemblance to icon Marilyn Monroe. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, Vogue released their March 2025 cover interview with the Espresso singer in a piece titled How the World Fell for Sabrina Carpenter.

The 25-year-old gabbed with the fashion magazine about her often cheekily provocative sense of personal style.

"I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine," she said.

Unlike fellow music industry supernova Chappell Roan, Sabrina insisted that her stage performances are an extension of her real personality and not a separate persona.

"There's no, like, alter ego. But it's definitely a more emphasized version of me," she explained.

"It's interesting because I'm able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear, like, a voice from the '60s... But then, when I'm speaking to the audience, I'm just myself."