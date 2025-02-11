Sabrina Carpenter is unrecognizable in Marilyn Monroe-inspired shoot
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's latest magazine photoshoot is dropping jaws everywhere, and it has everything to do with her uncanny resemblance to icon Marilyn Monroe.
On Tuesday, Vogue released their March 2025 cover interview with the Espresso singer in a piece titled How the World Fell for Sabrina Carpenter.
The 25-year-old gabbed with the fashion magazine about her often cheekily provocative sense of personal style.
"I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine," she said.
Unlike fellow music industry supernova Chappell Roan, Sabrina insisted that her stage performances are an extension of her real personality and not a separate persona.
"There's no, like, alter ego. But it's definitely a more emphasized version of me," she explained.
"It's interesting because I'm able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear, like, a voice from the '60s... But then, when I'm speaking to the audience, I'm just myself."
Sabrina Carpenter takes cues from Marilyn and Madonna
In the accompanying photo spread Sab took cues from Marilyn Monroe and Madonna, who also took inspo from the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star in her 1990 Blond Ambition tour.
Sabrina is clearly a fan of Madonna's style – she keeps coming back to vintage pieces worn by the 1980s music icon!
The Feather artist also favors retro boudoir-style costuming in addition to the Old Hollywood red carpet glam, so the pin curls and pastel satin lingerie-laden Vogue shoot was a no-brainer.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP