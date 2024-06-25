Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in vintage Madonna dress at Paris afterparty
Paris, France - Sabrina Carpenter rocked the Vogue World: Paris afterparty with yet another fabulous fashion look, straight from the playbook of fellow style icon Madonna!
A vintage little Michael Kors number from 1990 made the Espresso singer the belle of the ball on Sunday at the Vogue World: Paris afterparty.
The dress is a silver lowcut crystal-covered mini dress with spaghetti straps, and the starlet accessorized the ensemble with similarly glittering jewelry, a dark red lip, and a matching Gedebe clutch purse.
Madonna famously wore the dress on the December 1990 cover of Glamour Magazine.
The afterparty for the French fashion and Olympics-inspired event featured other celebs such as Katy Perry, FKA Twigs, and Venus Williams.
Earlier that day, the Nonsense artist made her runway debut in a 1940s-esque striped Jacquemus swimsuit at the Place Vendôme.
Sabrina Carpenter considers Madonna one of her personal pop idols
The Feather singer recently told Rolling Stone in an interview that Madonna was one of her all-time favorite pop idols.
"I think if I was teaching an introduction to pop, I would definitely include Madonna, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey," she said.
Fans also went wild for Sab's 2022 cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin. What do you think of her rendition?
Cover photo: Collage: MARK CARDWELL / AFP & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP