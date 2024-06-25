Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in vintage Madonna dress at Paris afterparty

Paris, France - Sabrina Carpenter rocked the Vogue World: Paris afterparty with yet another fabulous fashion look, straight from the playbook of fellow style icon Madonna !

A vintage little Michael Kors number from 1990 made the Espresso singer the belle of the ball on Sunday at the Vogue World: Paris afterparty.

The dress is a silver lowcut crystal-covered mini dress with spaghetti straps, and the starlet accessorized the ensemble with similarly glittering jewelry, a dark red lip, and a matching Gedebe clutch purse.

Madonna famously wore the dress on the December 1990 cover of Glamour Magazine.

The afterparty for the French fashion and Olympics-inspired event featured other celebs such as Katy Perry, FKA Twigs, and Venus Williams.

Earlier that day, the Nonsense artist made her runway debut in a 1940s-esque striped Jacquemus swimsuit at the Place Vendôme.