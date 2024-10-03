Sabrina Carpenter opens up about facing Britney Spears-like backlash: "It's unfortunate"
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about facing criticism of her sexuality in a new interview for the TIME100 Next.
In a recent interview with TIME, Sabrina revealed that she's experienced the same kind of backlash that iconic celebs like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera faced as rising stars.
The 25-year-old singer admitted that incorporating her sexuality into her work has sometimes led to negative comments.
"You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," she explained.
However, Sabrina isn't a fan of the constant scrutiny, stating, "It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize."
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about social media criticism
The Nonsense singer also opened up about the challenges of dealing with online negativity.
She shared that her friends are less likely to see the harsh comments she receives on social media, often leaving her feeling alone in facing the backlash.
But in the new issue of TIME, Sabrina got some support from someone who knows all about the struggle – Christina Aguilera!
"It's the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today's leading pop artists," the Lady Marmalade singer said.
She also added, "She proves great things come in small packages."
The sweet tribute comes after the pair surprised fans with a collaboration on a brand new version of Christina's hit song What a Girl Wants!
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Sven Simon