Sabrina Carpenter opens up about facing Britney Spears-like backlash: "It's unfortunate"

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter opened up about facing criticism of her sexuality, compared to stars like Britney Spears, in a new interview for the TIME100 Next.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter (r.) revealed she currently faces similar issues to Britney Spears in the past regarding sexuality.
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter (r.) revealed she currently faces similar issues to Britney Spears in the past regarding sexuality.  © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Sven Simon

In a recent interview with TIME, Sabrina revealed that she's experienced the same kind of backlash that iconic celebs like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera faced as rising stars.

The 25-year-old singer admitted that incorporating her sexuality into her work has sometimes led to negative comments.

"You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," she explained.

However, Sabrina isn't a fan of the constant scrutiny, stating, "It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize."

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about social media criticism

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) received praise from Christina Aguilera in the latest issue of TIME.
Sabrina Carpenter (r.) received praise from Christina Aguilera in the latest issue of TIME.  © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Hutchins Photo

The Nonsense singer also opened up about the challenges of dealing with online negativity.

She shared that her friends are less likely to see the harsh comments she receives on social media, often leaving her feeling alone in facing the backlash.

But in the new issue of TIME, Sabrina got some support from someone who knows all about the struggle – Christina Aguilera!

"It's the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today's leading pop artists," the Lady Marmalade singer said.

She also added, "She proves great things come in small packages."

The sweet tribute comes after the pair surprised fans with a collaboration on a brand new version of Christina's hit song What a Girl Wants!

