Sabrina Carpenter opens up about facing Britney Spears-like backlash: "It's unfortunate"

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about facing criticism of her sexuality in a new interview for the TIME100 Next.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter (r.) revealed she currently faces similar issues to Britney Spears in the past regarding sexuality. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Sven Simon

In a recent interview with TIME, Sabrina revealed that she's experienced the same kind of backlash that iconic celebs like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera faced as rising stars.

The 25-year-old singer admitted that incorporating her sexuality into her work has sometimes led to negative comments.

"You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," she explained.

However, Sabrina isn't a fan of the constant scrutiny, stating, "It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize."