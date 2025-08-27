Sabrina Carpenter, Patrick Mahomes, and more react to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter and Patrick Mahomes led the A-list celebrations following the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

Sabrina Carpenter (l.), Patrick Mahomes (r.), and more stars spoke out about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news on Tuesday. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The "proposal heard 'round the world" shook up the pop culture sphere on Tuesday, and plenty of celebs chimed in to share their excitement over the news.

Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Taylor on The Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024, reshared the viral announcement to her Instagram story, adding on a flood of white heart emojis.

Another of the Karma singer's former opening acts, Gracie Abrams, reacted to the news on Tuesday by giving Taylor a shoutout before performing their collaboration Us. at a concert in Mexico.

"I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who's not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her," Gracie said, per fan footage from the show.

Rapper Lil Wayne also paused his concert to celebrate the happy couple, sending his love to "Traylor" while performing in Kansas City – the home of Travis' NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, took to his Instagram to reshare the announcement post along with three red hearts.

The quarterback's wife, Brittany, who has become a close friend of the pop star, also shared the post and wrote, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."