Taylor Swift debuts emotional collab on Gracie Abram's new album!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has joined forces with her Eras Tour opener , Gracie Abrams, for an exciting feature on the 24-year-old's brand-new album, The Secret of Us.

The 34-year-old pop star is featured on the track us. on the record, which dropped Friday.

The release marks Gracie's second studio album, following 2023's Good Riddance.

us. was written and produced by Gracie and Taylor, along with Aaron Dessner, a frequent collaborator of both singers. Jack Antonoff, the mastermind producer and writer behind all of Taylor's recent albums, served as producer as well.

The track, reminiscent of the Karma artist's latest work, The Tortured Poets Department, sees the women reflect on a failed relationship.

"And if history's clear, the flames always end up in ashes / And what seemed like fate, give it ten months and you'll be past it," Taylor sings "Babylon lovers hangin' missed calls on the line / I gave you mine."

Gracie has gushed over the chance to work with her idol, telling Billboard, "I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid."