Sabrina Carpenter says she's "sick like dog" as Short n' Sweet Tour takes over Europe

Glasgow, UK - Sabrina Carpenter has been taking over Europe on her Short n' Sweet Tour, but the getaway hasn't been as picture-perfect as it may seem!

Sabrina Carpenter has been taking over Europe on her Short n' Sweet Tour, but the getaway hasn't been as picture-perfect as it may seem! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old singer dropped a fresh-faced selfie, beneath which she revealed she's been under the weather amid her sold-out concerts.

"I am sick like dog," Sabrina wrote. "But I can't wait for tonight Glasgow."



Sure enough, the Nonsense artist rallied for another epic show – this at the OVO Hydro Arena in Scotland on Tuesday.

Among her stint in the UK were two shows at London's famous O2 Arena, which Sabrina said "felt like such a little british dream."

"i opened there when i was 18 and it's been my goal ever since to come back and play my own shows," she explained in another post.

"Then you not only sold them out but you also made my album number 1 in the UK again while i was there."

While fans haven't been able to get enough of her Europe era, her performance at the BRIT Awards did ruffle a few feathers across the pond!