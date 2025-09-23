Sabrina Carpenter vents about being "confused, attacked, and ridiculed" by men
Italy - Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter just opened up about how men – and "man children" – have reacted to her.
Not everyone deserves to stay in her good graces.
"I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch," the Grammy winner said in a Vogue Italia interview published on Tuesday, which was also translated into English.
"In positive and negative ways. I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them… and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others."
She went on, explaining how her rapid rise to worldwide fame gave her a new perspective on the complex dynamics she has with men in both her private life and career.
The Feather artist revealed that she has learned to cope with her unique situation through humor.
"All my life, I've thought that's what humor is all about. In addition to saving me, this kind of wit has been a filter that has ensured my protection for the future," Sabrina explained.
Sabrina Carpenter has faced harsh public opinion over her "sexy" persona this year
The Disney Channel alum has found herself in hot water this year for a series of public scandals over her sexualized image.
For instance, she came under heavy criticism in March for a risqué BRIT Awards performance and then again over the cover photo of her new album Man's Best Friend in June.
"My message has always been clear," the Manchild singer told The Sun on Sunday in a January interview that has since been removed from their website.
"If you can't handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows."
"Female artists have been shamed forever," she added. "In the noughties it was Rihanna, in the nineties it was Britney Spears, in the eighties it was Madonna – and now it's me."
But hey, who amongst us wouldn't be honored to be added to that epic proverbial group chat? Talk about a brunch sesh that would break the internet!
