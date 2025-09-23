Sabrina Carpenter vents about being "confused, attacked, and ridiculed" by men

Italy - Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter just opened up about how men – and "man children" – have reacted to her.

Not everyone deserves to stay in her good graces.

"I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch," the Grammy winner said in a Vogue Italia interview published on Tuesday, which was also translated into English.

"In positive and negative ways. I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them… and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others."

She went on, explaining how her rapid rise to worldwide fame gave her a new perspective on the complex dynamics she has with men in both her private life and career.

The Feather artist revealed that she has learned to cope with her unique situation through humor.

"All my life, I've thought that's what humor is all about. In addition to saving me, this kind of wit has been a filter that has ensured my protection for the future," Sabrina explained.