Shawn Mendes seemingly spills details of Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello!
Los Angeles, California - In a preview for Shawn Mendes' newest interview, the singer seemingly alluded to his love triangle with singers Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter!
The 26-year-old Stitches hitmaker spilled on John Mayer's new SiriusXM show, How's Life, about the time he was dating "someone" but decided to reunite with an ex-girlfriend due to "unresolved feelings."
"Two days before going to hang with my ex, I express I'm going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings," Shawn said.
The Canadian superstar lamented that "maybe instead of two days," he should have told her "two weeks" ahead of time.
After John asked Shawn if there was something he could admit somewhere he went "wrong," the Treat You Better artist's response further raised eyebrows!
Does Shawn Mendes regret his alleged love triangle?
"The biggest lesson I've heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone," Shawn said.
His admission would align with the rumors that Shawn and Sabrina began dating shortly after the Mercy singer had split from Camila. But not too long later, Shawn and Camila reunited.
The drama recently came to a head at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, where all three artists seemingly threw digs at each other during their individual sets!
