Shawn Mendes seemingly spills details of Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello!

In a preview for Shawn Mendes' newest interview, the singer seemingly alluded to his love triangle with singers Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter !

The 26-year-old Stitches hitmaker spilled on John Mayer's new SiriusXM show, How's Life, about the time he was dating "someone" but decided to reunite with an ex-girlfriend due to "unresolved feelings."

"Two days before going to hang with my ex, I express I'm going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings," Shawn said.

The Canadian superstar lamented that "maybe instead of two days," he should have told her "two weeks" ahead of time.

After John asked Shawn if there was something he could admit somewhere he went "wrong," the Treat You Better artist's response further raised eyebrows!