Sabrina Carpenter's star continues to rise at blowout Wembley Stadium concert

Wembley UK - The people's pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is still not over her Sunday concert for Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, and neither are we!

The people's pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is still not over her Sunday concert for Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, and neither are we! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

She's working late, 'cause she's in London!

On Monday, the Espresso singer posted about the experience on Instagram, writing, "Brina’s first wembleyyyy."

She continued, "thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!"

The post shows off some audience fan posters, a few shots capturing the sheer magnitude of the audience numbers, and then (of course) some glam shots of Sabrina's butter yellow checkerboard concert fit, plus a more casual tank top/skirt combo.

Capital FM gave the Please Please Please artist some love right back, sharing a video of her triumphant performance!

The setlist included her mega-viral hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please as well as Read Your Mind, Because I Liked a Boy, Nonsense, and Feather.