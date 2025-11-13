Sean "Diddy" Combs hit with more prison time after latest violations

Trenton, New Jersey - Sean "Diddy" Combs got another month added to his prison sentence after the hip-hop star 's recent violation!

Diddy will face more time behind bars after allegedly getting caught drinking alcohol and making an unauthorized three-way call in prison. © IMAGO / Future Image

The 56-year-old disgraced mogul's release date has been pushed back another month, People reported Wednesday.

Diddy, who is serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix, was initially set to be released on May 8, 2028, but that has now been changed to June 4, 2028.

Though it hasn't been revealed why this happened, the move does come after reports allege that the Bad Boy Records founder has broken several prison rules.

Diddy was first accused of drinking fermented alcohol that he created from Fanta soda, sugar, and an apple.

Following this, the rapper apparently made an unauthorized three-person call – though his rep has denied any wrongdoing.

"He has not violated any prison rules," his spokeperson said in a statement. "His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously."