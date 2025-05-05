Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial officially opens with jury selection

New York, New York - Jury selection begins Monday in New York in the blockbuster federal sex trafficking trial of disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who stands accused of years of harrowing abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial kicked off with jury selection on Monday at a courthouse in New York. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Combs has pleaded not guilty on all counts, insisting that any sex acts were consensual – but prosecutors say for years he coerced victims into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

At a recent hearing, the 55-year-old's attorney Marc Agnifilo offered a preview of his team's defense by describing the artist's freewheeling "swinger" lifestyle.

The prosecution said it had offered Combs a plea deal – the specifics were not disclosed – but that he had rejected it.

Combs faces one charge of racketeering conspiracy, the federal statute known by as RICO that was once primarily used to target the mafia but in recent years has been wielded in cases of sexual abuse, including against the fallen R&B star R. Kelly.

It allows government attorneys to project a long view of criminal activity rather than prosecuting isolated sex crimes.

If convicted, the one-time rap producer and global superstar, who is often credited for his role in ushering hip-hop into the mainstream, could spend the rest of his life in prison.