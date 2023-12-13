Selena Gomez shares new loved-up snaps with Benny Blanco

New York, New York - Selena Gomez has dropped new photos with music producer Benny Blanco after confirming their under-the-radar romance.

Selena Gomez dropped a new photo with her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on Tuesday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a closer look at her new romance as she shared a snap of the pair cuddling via her Instagram story.

Selena gave another nod to Benny in selfies shared earlier in the day, which featured her rocking her new ring bearing a "B" for her new beau.

The Only Murders in the Building actor was first seen rocking the new jewelry shortly after announcing her new relationship during a comment spree on Instagram last week.

After commenting "Facts" on a post speculating about the pair potentially dating, Selena doubled down amid fans' skepticism, calling him "absolute everything in my heart."

The Rare Beauty founder went on to add that he was the "best thing" to ever happen to her.

"He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she gushed.

Selena also spilled the timeline of their romance, revealing that they'd be secretly dating longer than fans realized.