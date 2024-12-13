Hailey Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez's engagement news after squashing feud

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has given Selena Gomez 's engagement to Benny Blanco her stamp of approval.

Hailey Bieber (l.) has given Selena Gomez's (r.) engagement to Benny Blanco her stamp of approval. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber & @selenagomez

The 28-year-old model showed her support for the newly-engaged lovebirds by giving Selena's viral announcement post a like on Instagram.

The subtle move is pretty significant, given the stars' infamous feud over the years.

For over a decade now, Selena and Hailey have been pitted against one another, as the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star dated singer Justin Bieber on and off for eight years before he ultimately tied the knot with Hailey.

The largely fan-fueled drama made its way into the real world when Selena fired back at an old clip of Hailey mocking the Rare Beauty founder's longtime BFF, Taylor Swift.

The move made fans quickly turn against Hailey, who had to shut down her social media comments amid a wave of hate.

But Selena ultimately called for an end to the negativity after the Rhode mogul reached out to her about the death threats she'd been receiving.

The drama has been seemingly left behind, and Hailey revealed that the two had spoken to figure out "how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."