Did Selena Gomez pay homage to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Only Murders in the Building?

Los Angeles, California - Swifties are convinced Selena Gomez snuck an Easter egg of her own into the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building!

The hit Hulu show – now in its fourth season – debuted a new episode on Tuesday, and eagle-eyed fans have clocked a not-so-subtle nod to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

In one scene, Selena's character, Mabel Mora, takes a seat beside an uncomfortably large doll bearing blonde hair and bangs.

But the doll's 'do isn't the only similarity to the 34-year-old pop star, as she's also rocking a No. 87 jersey – the same number Travis wears for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Selena and her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, weighed in on the possibility of a Taylor cameo back in August, with the 32-year-old star saying she would "love" to have her longtime BFF appear in the series.