Did Selena Gomez pay homage to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Only Murders in the Building?
Los Angeles, California - Swifties are convinced Selena Gomez snuck an Easter egg of her own into the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building!
The hit Hulu show – now in its fourth season – debuted a new episode on Tuesday, and eagle-eyed fans have clocked a not-so-subtle nod to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.
In one scene, Selena's character, Mabel Mora, takes a seat beside an uncomfortably large doll bearing blonde hair and bangs.
But the doll's 'do isn't the only similarity to the 34-year-old pop star, as she's also rocking a No. 87 jersey – the same number Travis wears for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Selena and her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, weighed in on the possibility of a Taylor cameo back in August, with the 32-year-old star saying she would "love" to have her longtime BFF appear in the series.
But the Rare Beauty founder noted that Taylor is "a little busy" with her music career (to say the least!), which may explain why Only Murders in the Building opted to feature her in doll form instead.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP