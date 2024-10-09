Taylor Swift tops Rihanna to become richest female musician with eye-popping net worth
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has overtaken Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician as her net worth reaches eye-popping numbers.
On Tuesday, Forbes updated the 34-year-old pop star's estimated net worth to $1.6 billion following another major boost from her sold-out Eras Tour.
Rihanna, meanwhile, holds strong behind her at $1.4 billion just behind her, with the majority of her wealth earned from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics empire.
Taylor first joined the Billionaires Club earlier this year – becoming the first to do so solely on the basis of her music.
At the time, she was estimated to be worth around $1.1 billion.
The Karma singer's achievement was largely propelled by The Eras Tour, her discography-spanning concert series that has become the first tour ever to surpass the $1 billion mark.
Though Rihanna hasn't released a new album in nearly a decade, she's managed to keep her wealth growing through her Fenty brand, which includes haircare, lingerie, and more in addition to cosmetics.
RiRi isn't the only singer to join the ranks of the billionaires through a beauty brand, as Selena Gomez just recently crossed the threshold on the back of her Rare Beauty line.
Cover photo: Collage: Leon Bennett & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP