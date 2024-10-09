Taylor Swift tops Rihanna to become richest female musician with eye-popping net worth

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has overtaken Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician as her net worth reaches eye-popping numbers.

Taylor Swift (r.) has overtaken Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician as her net worth reaches eye-popping numbers. © Collage: Leon Bennett & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Forbes updated the 34-year-old pop star's estimated net worth to $1.6 billion following another major boost from her sold-out Eras Tour.

Rihanna, meanwhile, holds strong behind her at $1.4 billion just behind her, with the majority of her wealth earned from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics empire.

Taylor first joined the Billionaires Club earlier this year – becoming the first to do so solely on the basis of her music.

At the time, she was estimated to be worth around $1.1 billion.

The Karma singer's achievement was largely propelled by The Eras Tour, her discography-spanning concert series that has become the first tour ever to surpass the $1 billion mark.

Though Rihanna hasn't released a new album in nearly a decade, she's managed to keep her wealth growing through her Fenty brand, which includes haircare, lingerie, and more in addition to cosmetics.