Has Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's rumored romance earned Gigi Hadid's approval?

New York, New York - After Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted getting hot and heavy on a dinner date, Malik's ex, Gigi Hadid, is weighing in on the alleged new romance!

Gigi Hadid (c) has reportedly given her approval to the rumored romance between her ex Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez (r). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@zayn, @gigihadid, & @selenagomez

The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder sent the rumor mill spinning after a TikTok creator claimed she was "making out" with the former One Direction star at a New York restaurant.

While neither Selena nor Zayn has commented on the rumors, US Weekly has reported that Gigi has "no problem" with the potential pairing.

"As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with," a source told the outlet.

Zayn and the 27-year-old model, who was most recently linked to Leonardo Dicaprio, welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020.

The couple, who dated on and off for seven years, called it quits for good in 2021 after Gigi's mother, Yolanda, alleged that the Pillowtalk singer shoved her into a dresser during an altercation.

Thankfully, it seems the former lovebirds are now on good terms as they focus on co-parenting.

As for Zayn's alleged new love, more details have emerged about what's really going on between him and the Hands to Myself singer!