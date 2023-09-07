Is Selena Gomez planning to go on tour soon?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is back on the music scene, which might mean she's also planning on hitting the road soon for a new tour!
The 31-year-old has been busy promoting her latest song, Single Soon, and during a recent interview, she said that she hopes to perform on stage in the near future as she makes her comeback in the music industry.
On Tuesday, Gomez opened up about her aspirations for the next year while speaking with Audacy.
"I hope that maybe I'm on some sort of stage," she said.
When asked directly about going on tour, the former Disney Channel star said, "Maybe, I really would love that."
"It just would have to be done well," she added.
Gomez last went on tour in 2016 with the Revival Tour, but the star had to cancel the final leg of the tour due to her struggles with anxiety and depression caused by lupus.
Prior to her latest comments, the Hands to Myself artist subtly teased a potential tour in 2023 or 2024 back in February with some comments on social media.
Selena Gomez teased a potential tour earlier this year
Replying to a fan account's photos from her past tours, Gomez wrote, "Can't wait for tour" in the comments before teasing a potential return as soon as this year.
"Should I go this year or next? Feel like I should wait," she said in another comment.
It seems she indeed decided to wait, but Selenators can likely expect an update when the release of her third LP finally arrives.
