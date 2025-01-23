Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez reacts to Emilia Pérez's big nods amid her own snub

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over her Emilia Pérez co-stars being recognized by the Academy Awards, despite missing out on a solo nod of her own.

On Thursday, the genre-bending musical drama reigned supreme as the most nominated film at the 2025 Oscars.

Among the 13 total nods were acting nominations for leading lady Karla Sofía Gasción and supporting star Zoe Saldaña.

Selena, however, was overlooked – a surprising snub considering her previous nod at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month.

Though she may not have nabbed an acting nomination, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram to celebrate the film's massive recognition by reposting a video displaying all of the honors.

"So proud of my @emiliaperezfilm family!!" Selena wrote under the clip, along with a red heart emoji.

The Rare Beauty founder did get something of a shoutout in the nominations, as El Camino, which her character performs in the film, is up for Best Original Song.