Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get fans buzzing with cryptic collab tease!

Los Angeles, California - Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco about to turn their love on in the recording studio?

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco (r.) shared a cryptic tease on Thursday seemingly hinting at a potential music collaboration coming soon! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@itsbennyblanco & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The spouses-to-be got fans buzzing on Thursday with respective Instagram story posts seemingly teasing some kind of collaboration.

Selena went first, sharing a snap of a handwritten note that read, "I said I love you first."

Benny then followed suit by reposting her story onto his own page.

All signs point to this being a music collab, as the lovebirds just recently dropped some hints that they were working on a new song.

Last month, the 36-year-old music producer shared a TikTok showing Selena in front of a recording mic, and shortly afterward, the 32-year-old actor shared a teasing snippet of what appeared to be a new song.

As for whether their latest tease is a hint at the track's title, it certainly lines up for a potential Selena single, as the Only Murders in the Building star previously revealed that she was the first to say "I love you" in the relationship.