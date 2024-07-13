Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spill romance secrets in viral couple's challenge

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dished on their romance in a viral couple's challenge shared via TikTok!

The lovebirds revealed their answers to various "Who's most likely to?" questions in a new video shared Friday.

Among the most notable revelations was Selena's admission that she said those three words first, while Benny coyly shared his love for being the "big spoon."

Since going public with their romance last December, Selena and Benny haven't been shy about discussing their relationship.

Back in May, the 36-year-old music producer shocked fans by dishing that the two discuss having kids together "every day."



When asked about Benny's confession, Selena admitted, "He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

The Emilia Pérez star hasn't been as explicit about her future plans with Benny but shared: "I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

Earlier this month, Selena and Benny shared a PDA-filled Fourth of July celebration with some pals in Malibu, California.