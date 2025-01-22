Is Selena Gomez working on new music? Cryptic tease gets fans buzzing

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has dropped a big hint about her new music plans!

Selena Gomez teased fans with a peek at a potential new music project after putting her initial plans for a third studio album on hold. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

After going back and forth on the future of her music career, it seems the 32-year-old star is ready to dive back in.

On Wednesday, Selena shared a clip of herself rocking big headphones and playing a brief snippet of what appears to be a brand-new tune.

And this isn't the only hint as of late that Selena may be dropping some new music soon!

Her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, shared a major tease of his own in a recent TikTok showing the Emilia Pérez actor in front of a recording studio microphone.

Fans have been clamoring for Selena's third studio album for years now, and the record finally seemed to be on the horizon with the release of singles Single Soon and Love On in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

But Selena soon dashed those hopes with the announcement that any plans for SG3 were on hold.