Selena Gomez drops surprising update on her new music plans

Selena Gomez has cast more doubt on the future of her music career as she reveals that she doesn't have any plans to release her third studio album soon. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new interview with Variety, the 32-year-old star gave another update on her new music plans after repeatedly teasing her third studio album last year.

"I currently don't have anything [planned], but I will say music is going to always be a part of me," she said.

"So I don't think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life."

Last month, Selena shared a similar sentiment as she admitted that she wasn't sure she was ready to release more music because it's such a "vulnerable space."

The Emmy nominee dropped her last song, Love On, back in February, and while many assumed it was a lead single for her next album, Selena later revealed the track and its predecessor, Single Soon, were both standalone tunes.

Despite her reluctance to drop the new album, fans will get to hear her sing again soon thanks to her buzzy new movie, Emilia Pérez.