Selena Gomez plays coy as she's grilled on Benny Blanco romance
New York, New York - Selena Gomez was caught off-guard with a surprise question about her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, during a recent late-night appearance.
The 32-year-old star was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week as she continues to promote her buzzy new movie, Emilia Pérez.
But the comedian shifted gears to questions about her personal life while discussing Selena's recent Thanksgiving celebrations.
Stephen pulled out a photo of the pair sharing a hug on the holiday and remarked, "That's very sweet. He seems to like you a lot."
The host then caught Selena off-guard as he asked, "If you don't mind me asking, where is this relationship going?"
"Woah!" the Only Murders in the Building actor replied as she giggled. "I thought you were going to ask where was this picture taken!"
But Selena ultimately did divulge an answer, keeping things coy as she said, "You know what, I'm not sure, but I'm having a great time."
Stephen then addressed the camera directly to give Benny a stern warning about being a proper gentleman to "America's daughter" – AKA Selena!
Selena Gomez shares new update on Benny Blanco romance
"Benny? You must think you're pretty special if you think you can do better than this, okay?" he said.
"And as America's dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America's daughter, right over here."
The Single Soon artist thanked Stephen for the unexpected remark and blushed as she assured the host that her relationship was going quite well.
Though she's consistently avoided confirming any major plans in her romance with Benny, Selena hasn't been shy about showing affection for her beau.
In a recent chat with CBS, she proudly declared, "That's my man!" as the interviewer displayed a picture from Benny's Sexiest Man Alive spread last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP