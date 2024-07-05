Selena Gomez cozies up with Benny Blanco in sweet Fourth of July snaps

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez rang in the Fourth of July with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and took to Instagram to share some of their adorable moments!

Selena Gomez rang in the Fourth of July with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and took to Instagram to share some of their adorable moments! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@itsbennyblanco & @selenagomez

The 31-year-old star took to social media on Thursday with a sweet photo alongside Benny, whom she's been dating for almost a year.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story, Selena cozied up to the 36-year-old music producer, who embraced her from behind.

The Only Murders in the Building actor rocked a sweet white, strapless dress with hearts and flowers and wore her hair down with a thick, white headband.

Benny took to his own page to share a few more photos of his girlfriend, which showed Selena smiling for the camera in two solo shots.

After going public with their romance last December, Selena and Benny have been going strong – so much so that the two have discussed a very serious future for themselves!

Back in May, the Eastside hitmaker revealed that the couple talk about having kids "every day" and hinted that marriage is a matter of when – not if.