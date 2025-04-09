Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco take their love courtside at New York Knicks game

New York, New York - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared another loved-up date night in the Big Apple at the latest New York Knicks game!

Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco shared another loved-up date night in the Big Apple at the latest New York Knicks game! © Collage: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The couple was spotted on celebrity row on Tuesday night as the Knicks took on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA team gave them a special shoutout in a clip shared on social media with the caption, "couple of love birds in @thegarden."

Selena was all smiles as she donned a long, caramel-colored coat over a white top and blue jeans.

The 32-year-old's eye-catching engagement ring was also on display in the clip, where Benny held onto her leg as he waved to the camera.

Selena and her 37-year-old fiancé weren't the only stars enjoying the game, as Viola Davis, Max Greenfield, Tracy Morgan, Anthony Anderson, and more were also seen courtside.

This isn't the first NBA game Selena and Benny have attended as a couple. Shortly after going public with their romance in December 2023, they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and a few months later, they hit up another Knicks game – this time against the Philadelphia 76ers.