Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoy PDA-heavy basketball date

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first public appearance as a couple with a loved-up date at Wednesday's Los Angeles Lakers game.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their public debut as a couple at Wednesday's Lakers-Heat game. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 31-year-old singer was all smiles on the sidelines at Crypto.com Arena as she sat beside Benny.

Selena held onto the 35-year-old music producer's arm while he was seen with his hand on her leg.

The outing comes after Benny shared new snaps of the Rare Beauty founder on social media, his first post of her since their relationship was confirmed last month.

Selena revealed their romance via comments shared on Instagram, telling fans that the pair had been secretly dating for several months.

Since then, the former Disney Channel star hasn't been shy about flaunting her new love, frequently dropping sweet snaps of herself and Benny for her followers to enjoy.

Selena has spoken highly of the romance, assuring fans that Benny was her "absolute everything."