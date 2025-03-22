Did Justin Bieber inspire Selena Gomez's new song You Said You Were Sorry?
Los Angeles, California - After the release of Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco, fans are buzzing that the singer may have alluded to her ex, Justin Bieber, in one of the tracks!
Selena and Benny debuted I Said I Love You First on Friday, and fans have naturally been busy dissecting every song for new tidbits about the 32-year-old pop star's life ever since.
Sure enough, many believe that the song You Said You Were Sorry could be about Selena's ill-fated romance with Justin, which came to its final end in 2018.
In the track, Selena makes a clear nod to an unnamed ex as she sings, "I had a dream / You said you were sorry, said you were sorry / Sorry for everything / That you put on me, that you put on me."
"Our eyes were bawling rain / We finally both forgave ya / I had a dream, that's all it was / Yeah, that was enough for me," she continues.
Selena dated the 31-year-old musician on and off for eight years, and just months after their last split, he tied the knot with his now-wife, Hailey.
While there's no way to prove that Justin inspired the new song, fans have also noticed that You Said You Were Sorry might be a nod to his hit song Sorry, where he sings, "Oh, is it too late now to say sorry? / Yeah, I know that I let you down / Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?"
But as fans continue to dissect the album, some have theorized that You Said You Were Sorry might not be the only track to reference the Biebs!
Did Selena Gomez shade Justin Bieber on her new album?
On How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten, Selena takes on a more scathing tone as she seemingly takes some swipes at a former flame, singing, "He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now."
"You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin' / I can't imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten?" she continues.
Again, it's hard to prove anything concretely, but considering Justin was Selena's last public romance prior to getting together with Benny, the fan speculation certainly holds some weight!
After the new album dropped, Justin raised some eyebrows with a fresh wave of cryptic Instagram stories, including a lengthy post detailing "10 aspects of forgiveness we forgot."
Still, the Baby singer has been sharing a number of mysterious posts in recent weeks, so as for whether this can be considered a response to Selena's album, the jury's still out!
Cover photo: Collage: Neilson Barnard & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP