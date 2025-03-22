Did Justin Bieber inspire Selena Gomez's new song You Said You Were Sorry?

Los Angeles, California - After the release of Selena Gomez 's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco, fans are buzzing that the singer may have alluded to her ex, Justin Bieber , in one of the tracks!

Fans are buzzing about Selena Gomez (r.) seemingly referencing her ex, Justin Bieber, on a new song. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Selena and Benny debuted I Said I Love You First on Friday, and fans have naturally been busy dissecting every song for new tidbits about the 32-year-old pop star's life ever since.

Sure enough, many believe that the song You Said You Were Sorry could be about Selena's ill-fated romance with Justin, which came to its final end in 2018.

In the track, Selena makes a clear nod to an unnamed ex as she sings, "I had a dream / You said you were sorry, said you were sorry / Sorry for everything / That you put on me, that you put on me."

"Our eyes were bawling rain / We finally both forgave ya / I had a dream, that's all it was / Yeah, that was enough for me," she continues.



Selena dated the 31-year-old musician on and off for eight years, and just months after their last split, he tied the knot with his now-wife, Hailey.

While there's no way to prove that Justin inspired the new song, fans have also noticed that You Said You Were Sorry might be a nod to his hit song Sorry, where he sings, "Oh, is it too late now to say sorry? / Yeah, I know that I let you down / Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?"

But as fans continue to dissect the album, some have theorized that You Said You Were Sorry might not be the only track to reference the Biebs!