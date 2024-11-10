Selena Gomez debuts new haircut and kisses Benny Blanco in latest photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed off a new look as she gave fans a glimpse into her recent adventures with an Instagram photo dump.

The 32-year-old shared the slideshow on Saturday, captioning the post, "snap shots this week."

Selena was seen sporting a notably shorter 'do, with her hair styled in a bouncy bob that fell just under her ears.

The photo dump also featured a photo of the Single Soon artist with her younger sister, Gracie, and a loved-up snap of Selena with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

The post ended with a picture of Selena rocking what appeared to be a Mad Hatter-inspired hat, likely leftover from her and Benny's Alice in Wonderland Halloween costumes.

"i love u," the 36-year-old music producer wrote in the comments section.

The Only Murders in the Building star went public with her romance with Benny last December, but the two have been dating for over a year now.

The couple was even rumored to be engaged earlier this year, but the chatter has never been confirmed.