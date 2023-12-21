Selena Gomez dishes on her favorite fashion moments and new music plans

Mexico City, Mexico - Selena Gomez has graced the cover of Vogue Mexico, where the star opened up about her evolving style, upcoming music , and more.

Selena Gomez opened up about her recent fashion and plans for new music during an interview with Vogue Mexico. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old shared her new cover on Thursday, with Selena reflecting on her recent fashion and teasing her plans for new music in the accompanying interviews.

While the Rare Beauty founder has had a number of chic style moments this year, it was her scarlet red VMAs look that took the top prize in her eyes.

"It was really pretty, and I felt very confident," she told Vogue of the outfit.

Selena also dished on her highly-anticipated third album, teasing a more upbeat approach to her new work.

"I haven't written a single sad song for this album," she revealed, adding that "freedom" is the main theme of the record.

As for the sound, the former Disney star called it a "true pop record" and feature elements of R&B as well.