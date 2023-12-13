Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations with Selena Gomez and friends

New York, New York - Taylor Swift began ringing in her 34th birthday with a night out on the town alongside Selena Gomez , Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry.

Taylor Swift (r) began her birthday celebrations early as she enjoyed a lavish dinner with Selena Gomez in New York. © Collage: Michael Tran & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The pop star enjoyed dinner with her star-studded inner circle in New York City on Tuesday, opting for a trendy winter look with a long, camel-colored leather trench paired with heeled black leather boots.

Selena donned an all-black ensemble, holding onto Taylor's hand as the group made their way out amid swarms of paparazzi.

Miles and Keleigh, who both appeared in the Karma artist's music video for I Bet You Think About Me, followed close behind.

Taylor's return to New York following her recent time in Kansas City may confirm rumors that her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, is planning to celebrate her big day with a birthday bash in the Big Apple.