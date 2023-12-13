Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations with Selena Gomez and friends
New York, New York - Taylor Swift began ringing in her 34th birthday with a night out on the town alongside Selena Gomez, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry.
The pop star enjoyed dinner with her star-studded inner circle in New York City on Tuesday, opting for a trendy winter look with a long, camel-colored leather trench paired with heeled black leather boots.
Selena donned an all-black ensemble, holding onto Taylor's hand as the group made their way out amid swarms of paparazzi.
Miles and Keleigh, who both appeared in the Karma artist's music video for I Bet You Think About Me, followed close behind.
Taylor's return to New York following her recent time in Kansas City may confirm rumors that her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, is planning to celebrate her big day with a birthday bash in the Big Apple.
Travis Kelce is rumored to be planning a birthday bash for Taylor Swift
Earlier reports revealed that the 34-year-old athlete was pulling out all the stops for Taylor this year as he is supposedly heading plans for a party for the Grammy winner and her closest friends.
While further details remain elusive, fans will certainly be keeping a close eye on any inside footage from the big celebration!
In honor of her birthday, Taylor has treated fans to the digital release of The Eras Tour concert film, which is now available to rent for $19.89.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran & VALERIE MACON / AFP