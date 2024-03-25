Selena Gomez ditches makeup in stunning "real" selfies
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed off her natural skin as the star embraced her "real" beauty in some stunning new selfies shared via social media.
The 31-year-old dropped a new selfie to her Instagram story over the weekend, which saw her rock a fresh face as she winked at the camera.
In another post shared to her feed, Selena again showed off her natural beauty with a black-and-white snap captioned "Real."
The Only Murders in the Building star hasn't been shy about letting fans see her skin sans cosmetics, and as the most-followed woman on Instagram, her decision to do so has earned significant praise from fans.
On Monday, though, she shifted gears as she dipped back into the beauty world with a look at the newest product coming to her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.
Promoting the new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush, Selena was seen in several photos as she modeled the striking product.
Selena Gomez models latest Rare Beauty product
"I wanted to capture the way we look when we radiate with confidence, and this does just that," Selena said in her Instagram post.
The bold new must-have combines the brand's famous blush with a pop of highlighter to elevate the look.
Rare Beauty, which Selena founded in 2020, will debut the product on Thursday.
Her post got some love from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comments.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez