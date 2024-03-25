Selena Gomez ditches makeup in stunning "real" selfies

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed off her natural skin as the star embraced her "real" beauty in some stunning new selfies shared via social media.

Selena Gomez showed off her natural beauty in a fresh-faced selfie shared over the weekend. © Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old dropped a new selfie to her Instagram story over the weekend, which saw her rock a fresh face as she winked at the camera.

In another post shared to her feed, Selena again showed off her natural beauty with a black-and-white snap captioned "Real."

The Only Murders in the Building star hasn't been shy about letting fans see her skin sans cosmetics, and as the most-followed woman on Instagram, her decision to do so has earned significant praise from fans.

On Monday, though, she shifted gears as she dipped back into the beauty world with a look at the newest product coming to her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Promoting the new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush, Selena was seen in several photos as she modeled the striking product.