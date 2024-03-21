Selena Gomez shares peek at long-distance date with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have found a sweet way to keep their romance alive as their relationship goes long-distance.

Selena Gomez shared a handwritten note from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as the two go long distance. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old star shared a photo of a handwritten note from her boyfriend via her Instagram story.

The pink card, signed by Benny, read, "Happy First Virtual Date!" and featured a drawing of a flower.

"#longdistancerelationship vibes," Selena wrote under the snap.

The latest nod to Benny comes just days after the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that her beau was the one "before [she] ever decided" in another heartfelt social media post.

Selena has been dating the 36-year-old music producer since last summer, but the two only went public with the romance in December.

Since then, the Disney Channel alum has shared frequent posts of Benny, including a lengthy slideshow in honor of his recent birthday.

In a chat with Zane Lowe last month, Selena said that her current relationship is the one in which she has felt the "safest."

"It's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome," she said.