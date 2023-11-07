Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty announces donations to Palestinian relief funds

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has ramped up her support for Palestinian victims of the Israel-Gaza war with major donations from her best-selling company, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has announced significant donations to organizations providing relief for Palestinian citizens amid the Israel-Gaza war. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/rarebeauty & selenagomez

On Monday, the 31-year-old's brand announced via Instagram that it will be donating profits to a number of relief organizations.

"Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and millions of civilians have been displaced and left without access to food, water, medicine or basic necessities for survival," the post's caption read.

"A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period."

Rare Beauty will be making contributions to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to aid in "urgent care on the ground" as well as UNICEF, which will provide "urgent medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza."

The cosmetics company also directly denounced "any and all forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia" and provided links to mental health resources for anyone in need.

The move comes shortly after Selena faced criticism from fans for an Instagram post announcing a break from the platform due to the ongoing "horror, hate, violence, and terror" in the world.