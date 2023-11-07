Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty announces donations to Palestinian relief funds
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has ramped up her support for Palestinian victims of the Israel-Gaza war with major donations from her best-selling company, Rare Beauty.
On Monday, the 31-year-old's brand announced via Instagram that it will be donating profits to a number of relief organizations.
"Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and millions of civilians have been displaced and left without access to food, water, medicine or basic necessities for survival," the post's caption read.
"A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period."
Rare Beauty will be making contributions to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to aid in "urgent care on the ground" as well as UNICEF, which will provide "urgent medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza."
The cosmetics company also directly denounced "any and all forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia" and provided links to mental health resources for anyone in need.
The move comes shortly after Selena faced criticism from fans for an Instagram post announcing a break from the platform due to the ongoing "horror, hate, violence, and terror" in the world.
Selena Gomez faced criticism for her response to the Israel-Gaza war
"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt," the Only Murders in the Building star said via her Instagram story. "That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."
Selena was quickly called out by fans who argued that, as the most-followed woman on the app, sharing resources or speaking out on the war could still make a notable impact.
She later claimed she was leaving Instagram in a subsequent post, saying, "I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on," but her account remains active.
Selena has not shared any further posts but later signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter to President Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
