Selena Gomez drops major teaser for Gracie Abrams collab!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has dropped what seems to be the first snippet of her upcoming collaboration with Gracie Abrams!

Selena Gomez (l.) has dropped what seems to be the first snippet of her upcoming collaboration with Gracie Abrams from her new album, I Said I Love You First. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ever since the 32-year-old singer announced her new album I Said I Love You First, she and fiancé Benny Blanco – who collaborated with her for the album – have been dropping major hints that Gracie would be featured on the record.

In a TikTok shared on Tuesday, Selena debuted a new song snippet that fans are convinced is the duet with the 25-year-old pop star.

"Call me when you break up / I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up / I miss the way we'd stay up / We'd talk about forever while I'm taking off my makeup," Selena sings in the track.

The Rare Beauty mogul is also notably wearing the same outfit from an earlier social media video Benny shared, which showed Selena and Gracie chatting together on a bed.

While the collaboration has yet to be officially confirmed, videos from Selena's recent fan event revealed that she played a the song and allowed them to film it and share the clips on social media.

Unlike the TikTok snippet, these clips share a peek at Gracie's lines on the song, reportedly titled Call Me When You Break Up.