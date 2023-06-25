Selena Gomez enjoys fun in the sun and jokes about dating troubles
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is soaking up the sun in her latest social media snap as she hilariously admits to some relatable struggles in the dating scene.
On Saturday, the 30-year-old star shared a stunning photo to her Instagram story, giving fans a look at her summer life back in the States since leaving Paris.
In the snap, Selena models a black, cut-out monokini on a boat. Her right-hip tattoo, which reads "God who strengthens me," can be seen outside of the high-cut suit, as well as an arm tattoo featuring the date of her kidney transplant.
She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek bun to show off the eye-catching jewelry.
Also on Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building actor posted - and has since deleted - a video on TikTok hilariously hinting at some woes in her dating life.
Selena Gomez opens up about single struggles in hilarious TikTok
In the video, Selena lip-synced to quotes from a scene in The Nanny about falling for an unavailable love interest.
"Well, first of all, I was instantly attracted to him, which means he's definitely unavailable," she mouthed.
The Rare Beauty founder has been open about her current singlehood, often sharing viral videos joking about all-too-relatable troubles in dating.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez