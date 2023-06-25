Selena Gomez enjoys fun in the sun and jokes about dating troubles

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is soaking up the sun in her latest social media snap as she hilariously admits to some relatable struggles in the dating scene.

On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared a stunning new photo on social media before joking about being single on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

On Saturday, the 30-year-old star shared a stunning photo to her Instagram story, giving fans a look at her summer life back in the States since leaving Paris.

In the snap, Selena models a black, cut-out monokini on a boat. Her right-hip tattoo, which reads "God who strengthens me," can be seen outside of the high-cut suit, as well as an arm tattoo featuring the date of her kidney transplant.

She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek bun to show off the eye-catching jewelry.

Also on Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building actor posted - and has since deleted - a video on TikTok hilariously hinting at some woes in her dating life.