Selena Gomez enjoys fun in the sun and jokes about dating troubles

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to show off a stunning new swimsuit photo before hopping on TikTok to joke about her struggles with being single.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is soaking up the sun in her latest social media snap as she hilariously admits to some relatable struggles in the dating scene.

On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared a stunning new photo on social media before joking about being single on TikTok.
On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared a stunning new photo on social media before joking about being single on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

On Saturday, the 30-year-old star shared a stunning photo to her Instagram story, giving fans a look at her summer life back in the States since leaving Paris.

In the snap, Selena models a black, cut-out monokini on a boat. Her right-hip tattoo, which reads "God who strengthens me," can be seen outside of the high-cut suit, as well as an arm tattoo featuring the date of her kidney transplant.

She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek bun to show off the eye-catching jewelry.

Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU Tigers baseball victory in style
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU Tigers baseball victory in style

Also on Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building actor posted - and has since deleted - a video on TikTok hilariously hinting at some woes in her dating life.

Selena Gomez opens up about single struggles in hilarious TikTok

In the video, Selena lip-synced to quotes from a scene in The Nanny about falling for an unavailable love interest.

"Well, first of all, I was instantly attracted to him, which means he's definitely unavailable," she mouthed.

The Rare Beauty founder has been open about her current singlehood, often sharing viral videos joking about all-too-relatable troubles in dating.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

More on Selena Gomez: