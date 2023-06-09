Selena Gomez jokes about dating woes: "I'm just a little high maintenance!"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle, as per her latest TikTok!

Selena Gomez revealed she's single and ready to mingle in her latest TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

In a hilarious video shared on Thursday, the 30-year-old proudly declared, "I'm single!" and shot her shot with a team of soccer players.

"I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much!" she adds.

Lamenting the all-too-relatable struggles of the dating world, Selena captioned the video, "The struggle man lol."

Fans couldn't get enough of the clip, with many drawing comparisons to her famously sardonic Wizards of Waverly Place character.

"Alex Russo what are you doing here?" one fan said.

"If it's hard for Selena Gomez to date I'm gonna die alone," another joked.

Though she's evidently back to singlehood, the Rare Beauty founder was rumored to be romantically involved with former One Direction star Zayn Malik back in March.

Sel's openness about her dating struggles has been applauded by many fans, who have more than appreciated her candidness (and hilarity) about her love life.