Selena Gomez's bff and kidney donor Francia Raisa reignites feud rumors

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were the ultimate friendship goals for years, but it looks like there may be some truth behind rumors of a major falling out.

Francia Raisa (l) has reignited speculation that she and Selena Gomez (r) are no longer friends. © Collage: Gonzalo Marroquin & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Raisa reignited speculation about a feud with her longtime friend after she dodged questions about her current relationship with the 30-year-old star.

Per TMZ, the 35-year-old repeatedly changed the subject when she was asked about Selena by the paparazzi.

"How's everything going with you and Selena? You unfollowed her, and you still don't follow her, are things good with you guys?" the cameraman asked.

"Sunday is so fun," Francia responded, clearly deflecting the question.

She continued to ignore the repeated line of questioning, instead talking about where she's from and asking about the trees in the neighborhood.

Selena and Francia's friendship goes way back, and in 2017, the pair made headlines after Francia donated her kidney to Selena amid complications from lupus.

After the friends seemed to throw shade at one another in 2022, is the new video proof that the pair are no longer friends?