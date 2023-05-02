Selena Gomez's bff and kidney donor Francia Raisa reignites feud rumors
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were the ultimate friendship goals for years, but it looks like there may be some truth behind rumors of a major falling out.
On Sunday, Raisa reignited speculation about a feud with her longtime friend after she dodged questions about her current relationship with the 30-year-old star.
Per TMZ, the 35-year-old repeatedly changed the subject when she was asked about Selena by the paparazzi.
"How's everything going with you and Selena? You unfollowed her, and you still don't follow her, are things good with you guys?" the cameraman asked.
"Sunday is so fun," Francia responded, clearly deflecting the question.
She continued to ignore the repeated line of questioning, instead talking about where she's from and asking about the trees in the neighborhood.
Selena and Francia's friendship goes way back, and in 2017, the pair made headlines after Francia donated her kidney to Selena amid complications from lupus.
After the friends seemed to throw shade at one another in 2022, is the new video proof that the pair are no longer friends?
Are Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa still friends?
Feud speculation picked up last yet when Francia commented "interesting" on an Instagram post that featured a quote from Selena in which she called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry."
Francia later deleted the comment but unfollowed Sel, who clapped back to the shady comment on a post about the drama.
"Sorry I didn't mention everyone I know," she wrote.
Then, Selena seemingly put the rumors to rest in March with a sweet shout-out to the How I Met Your Father actor in an Apple TV+ docuseries.
She referred to Francia as her "best friend" and said she'd never be able to repay the debt of her generous kidney donation.
While Francia said she doesn't regret the donation in the latest TMZ video, it seems like the pair is no longer as close as they used to be.
The alleged drama continues to divide fans on social media as they argue which star is in the right.
Cover photo: Collage: Gonzalo Marroquin & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP