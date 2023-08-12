Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa twin on girls night: "No beef just salsa"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez reunited with Francia Raisa for a fashionable girls night out, proving that there isn't any drama between them!

Selena Gomez (l) and Francia Raisa put their beef rumors to rest with a sweet reunion and matching shoes. © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The Only Murders in the Building star and the How I Met Your Father actor proved that their bond is still strong during their night out on Friday.

Selena tagged Francia in an Instagram story snap that featured the pair's bare legs and their respective pairs of leopard print pumps.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum reposted the pic to her own IG story and captioned it, "No beef, just salsa, (This was not planned)."

Selena shared a photo of herself smiling at the popular celebrity eatery Giorgio Baldi with a glass of wine, while Francia also dropped a pic of herself sitting at the same table.

The friends' sweet reunion comes after the Disney alum recently honored her kidney donor on her birthday following rumors that the besties had fallen out.