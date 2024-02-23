Selena Gomez gets flirty in music video for new single Love On

Selena Gomez has released a new single titled Love On as she gears up to release her highly anticipated third album, which is expected to drop this year.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has returned to the music scene with her bubbly new single, Love On.

Selena Gomez gushes over romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez (r.) is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco. © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez Selena chatted with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on Friday, where she praised her current beau and spilled the beans on what has made the romance work so far. "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she said, per Us Weekly. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in." The Disney Channel alum, who was previously linked to fellow A-listers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said that her relationship with Benny has been the "safest" she's ever had. Angel Reese Angel Reese sends clear message to critics: "Watch your mouth" "It's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome," she added. Selena noted that the album's connections to Paris put her feelings about her blossoming love life on full display. "I loved just the quality of life and how romantic it felt," she said of the city. "And then to kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so – it's just like you can tell in my video, I'm just smiling the whole time. It's such a good feeling."