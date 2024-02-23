Selena Gomez gets flirty in music video for new single Love On
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has returned to the music scene with her bubbly new single, Love On.
The 31-year-old star officially launched her next album era on Thursday as she dropped the romantic new track, giving fans a preview of the record's bubbly pop sound.
The accompanying music video, also released on Thursday, placed Selena amid the glitz and glamour of the City of Love and plenty of PDA.
The Rare Beauty founder also shared some extra snaps from the video shoot on Instagram, earning some praise from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, in the comments.
"omg !!!!" the 35-year-old producer wrote.
While promoting her newest track, Selena opened up about her relationship with Benny and why it's made her feel "safer" than ever.
Selena Gomez gushes over romance with Benny Blanco
Selena chatted with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on Friday, where she praised her current beau and spilled the beans on what has made the romance work so far.
"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she said, per Us Weekly. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."
The Disney Channel alum, who was previously linked to fellow A-listers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said that her relationship with Benny has been the "safest" she's ever had.
"It's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome," she added.
Selena noted that the album's connections to Paris put her feelings about her blossoming love life on full display.
"I loved just the quality of life and how romantic it felt," she said of the city. "And then to kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so – it's just like you can tell in my video, I'm just smiling the whole time. It's such a good feeling."
Selena and Benny first went public with their romance in December 2023 but have been dating since last summer.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Selena Gomez