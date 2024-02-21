Selena Gomez drops another sultry look at new single: "L'amour tendre"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has teased her next single, Love On, once again with new Parisian snaps from the cover shoot.
The 31-year-old star dropped two new photos on her Instagram on Monday, captioning the post with what appear to be song lyrics in French.
"Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer? / Je vais te nommer. / L'amour / L'amour tendre," she wrote, translating to "What am I going to name you? / I will name you. / Love / Tender love," in English.
The snaps continued Selena's recent Parisian glam aesthetic, featuring the singer inside a lavish hotel room overlooking the water.
While the first photo showed off a new green look completed with a high-volume hair look, the second appears to be another take of what has become the single's cover art.
In the official Love Me artwork, the Only Murders in the Building star donned an all-white look, including a bathrobe, cat-eye sunglasses, and her hair wrapped in a towel.
Selena's focus on the City of Love in her next music era may be no coincidence, as the former Disney darling is currently head over heels in her romance with producer Benny Blanco.
Did Benny Blanco inspire Selena Gomez's new album?
Selena first began teasing work in Paris last summer, and while she was in the French city for work on an upcoming movie, the timeline also appears to line up with the early days of her new relationship.
Though Selena and Benny didn't go public with their romance until December 2023, she revealed that they had already been together for six months at that point, bringing the beginning date to June.
That month was right when Selena shared a snap of herself in a Paris recording studio working on the new album.
The Rare Beauty founder has also teased that SG3 will have no "sad songs," so it looks like her exciting love life has significantly influenced her approach to the record.
The full album's release date remains unconfirmed, but Selenators will get their first peek on Thursday when Love On hits the airwaves.
Cover photo: REUTERS