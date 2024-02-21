Selena Gomez drops another sultry look at new single: "L'amour tendre"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has teased her next single, Love On, once again with new Parisian snaps from the cover shoot.

Selena Gomez has dropped new photos from the photoshoot promoting her new single, Love On. © REUTERS

The 31-year-old star dropped two new photos on her Instagram on Monday, captioning the post with what appear to be song lyrics in French.

"Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer? / Je vais te nommer. / L'amour / L'amour tendre," she wrote, translating to "What am I going to name you? / I will name you. / Love / Tender love," in English.

The snaps continued Selena's recent Parisian glam aesthetic, featuring the singer inside a lavish hotel room overlooking the water.

While the first photo showed off a new green look completed with a high-volume hair look, the second appears to be another take of what has become the single's cover art.

In the official Love Me artwork, the Only Murders in the Building star donned an all-white look, including a bathrobe, cat-eye sunglasses, and her hair wrapped in a towel.

Selena's focus on the City of Love in her next music era may be no coincidence, as the former Disney darling is currently head over heels in her romance with producer Benny Blanco.