Ooh la la! Selena Gomez takes Paris by storm ahead of Love On single release
Paris, France - Selena Gomez just posted some gorgeous pics of herself enjoying the City of Love ahead of her single release for Love On!
The People's Choice Award-winning Only Murders in the Building actor shared a photo carousel to her Instagram account on Monday captioned, "40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22."
Last week Selena revealed that she's releasing the track as a new single set to come out on Thursday!
The post features images of the Rare Beauty mogul strolling past the Eiffel Tower in a chic all-black outfit, luxuriating in a bubble bath, and posing in a mysterious red-and-black room.
The last two pics show Sel gobbling down a croissant and coffee while rocking some bold red lipstick!
According to a release for Love On, the track aims to be a "fun and flirty song inspired by the months Selena spent in Paris last year."
Love On will be the Dance Again singer's first drop since her August drop Single Soon, a track Selena worked on with her producer boyfriend Benny Blanco.
Are you excited to hear Selena Gomez's brand-new song?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez