Ooh la la! Selena Gomez takes Paris by storm ahead of Love On single release

Selena Gomez just posted some gorgeous pics of herself enjoying the City of love ahead of her Thursday single release for Love On! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The People's Choice Award-winning Only Murders in the Building actor shared a photo carousel to her Instagram account on Monday captioned, "40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22."

Last week Selena revealed that she's releasing the track as a new single set to come out on Thursday!

The post features images of the Rare Beauty mogul strolling past the Eiffel Tower in a chic all-black outfit, luxuriating in a bubble bath, and posing in a mysterious red-and-black room.



The last two pics show Sel gobbling down a croissant and coffee while rocking some bold red lipstick!

According to a release for Love On, the track aims to be a "fun and flirty song inspired by the months Selena spent in Paris last year."

Love On will be the Dance Again singer's first drop since her August drop Single Soon, a track Selena worked on with her producer boyfriend Benny Blanco.