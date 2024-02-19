Ooh la la! Selena Gomez takes Paris by storm ahead of Love On single release

By Steffi Feldman

Paris, France - Selena Gomez just posted some gorgeous pics of herself enjoying the City of Love ahead of her single release for Love On!

The People's Choice Award-winning Only Murders in the Building actor shared a photo carousel to her Instagram account on Monday captioned, "40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22."

Last week Selena revealed that she's releasing the track as a new single set to come out on Thursday!

The post features images of the Rare Beauty mogul strolling past the Eiffel Tower in a chic all-black outfit, luxuriating in a bubble bath, and posing in a mysterious red-and-black room.

The last two pics show Sel gobbling down a croissant and coffee while rocking some bold red lipstick!

According to a release for Love On, the track aims to be a "fun and flirty song inspired by the months Selena spent in Paris last year."

Love On will be the Dance Again singer's first drop since her August drop Single Soon, a track Selena worked on with her producer boyfriend Benny Blanco.

