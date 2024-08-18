Selena Gomez hides left hand at LAX amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has continued to fuel rumors of an engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco as the star was spotted out at LAX with her left hand hidden.

Per the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old star was seen at the airport over the weekend, with her left hand – and ring finger – notably covered by her long sleeves.

Selena stirred up engagement chatter earlier this month by sharing a snap of herself beside Benny with her left hand covered by a pink heart emoji.

Blind items submitted to celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi claimed that the pair, who went public with their romance last December, secretly got engaged during Selena's 32nd birthday celebrations.

The Only Murders in the Building actor hasn't weighed in on the chatter, but Benny has made it clear he sees a long future with her.

In an interview back in May, the 36-year-old producer spilled that the two often discuss having kids together, and insiders have reported that the couple has been talking about marriage as well.