Selena Gomez nearly missed out on Benny Blanco romance over his matchmaking scheme!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez was once set up with a potential match by her now-fiancé Benny Blanco, he revealed in a new podcast episode – but why didn't he swoop in himself?

Selena Gomez's (r.) fiancé Benny Blanco (l.) revealed that he tried setting the pop star up with his friends before they started dating! © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jayshetty

During Monday's episode of the Jay Shetty podcast, Benny shared a story of how he tried to set Selena up with one of his friends.

At the time, the thought of a relationship with the Lose You to Love Me artist hadn't even crossed his mind.

"I thought she hated me," the music producer confessed, recalling how their collaboration started when Selena's mom brought them together to work on a song.

Though Benny's matchmaking efforts didn't turn out the way he planned, an unexpected friendship bloomed between the two.

It started with the playful exchange of "ugly" selfies, which gradually led Selena to fall for Benny.

"I had no idea," he admitted, adding that regardless of how the two came to be, "it all happens for a reason."